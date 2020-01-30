MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MediciNova.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MediciNova by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. MediciNova has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $274.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.16.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

