Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will report sales of $7.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.90 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $7.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $31.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.46 billion to $31.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.80 billion to $33.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.15. 5,056,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,958. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average is $109.25. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

