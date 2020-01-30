Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Billion

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will report sales of $7.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.90 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $7.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $31.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.46 billion to $31.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.80 billion to $33.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.15. 5,056,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,958. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average is $109.25. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit