Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 82.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 231,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after buying an additional 104,514 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.28. The company had a trading volume of 189,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

