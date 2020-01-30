Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Up 19.0% in January

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 63,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 71.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 93.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 6,532.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $533.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 15.81%. On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

