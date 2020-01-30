Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.53. 210,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,391,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average is $85.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

