Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.50-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.55 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.09-2.13 EPS.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $76.99. 414,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,480. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $89.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.71.

In other news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $256,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,003,279.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $925,750.00. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,498 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

