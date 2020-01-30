Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Announces Earnings Results

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Meritor had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritor updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to ~$2.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,517,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,995. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.29. Meritor has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $259,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 37,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $924,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

