Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Gap Down to $23.32

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.17, but opened at $23.32. Meritor shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 3,517,200 shares changing hands.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 170,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $4,226,134.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $85,689.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Meritor by 214,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meritor by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

