Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Meta Financial Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.61. 467,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,884. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Several research firms have commented on CASH. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $312,557.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

