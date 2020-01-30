Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 88,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.92.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

