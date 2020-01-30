Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stake Lessened by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 6,954.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,158,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,623,000 after buying an additional 1,141,831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Metlife during the third quarter valued at about $49,689,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Metlife during the third quarter valued at about $24,646,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Metlife by 68.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,197,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,493,000 after buying an additional 487,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

MET stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.