Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRU. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.86.

TSE:MRU traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 626,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,128. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion and a PE ratio of 19.50. Metro has a twelve month low of C$47.18 and a twelve month high of C$59.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Metro will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

