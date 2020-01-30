M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 8,882 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,882 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $400,182,000 after acquiring an additional 517,226 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 80.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 336,821 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 56,930 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 487,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $148,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina stock traded down $9.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $303.40. 33,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,987. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $263.30 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

