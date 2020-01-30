Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 732.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.98. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.