Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,690 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $168.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.67. The stock has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $168.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.