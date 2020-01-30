Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.38-6.62 for the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.38-6.62 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,147. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $99.30 and a fifty-two week high of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $469,087.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.