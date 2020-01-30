Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,967. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.60.

MPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Earnings History for Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit