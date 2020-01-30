Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,967. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.60.

MPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

