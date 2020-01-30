Midas Gold (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) Trading Down 2.8%

Midas Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44, approximately 384,871 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 252,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

About Midas Gold (OTCMKTS:MDRPF)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

