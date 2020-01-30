Middleton & Co Inc MA Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,961 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 319,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.64. 2,800,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,676. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $158.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

