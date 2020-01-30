Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys 1,228 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $11,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 30.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.62.

EL traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.19. 43,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,179. The company has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.84. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $130.63 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

