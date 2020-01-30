Middleton & Co Inc MA Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,523 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,245,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,271,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.