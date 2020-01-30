Middleton & Co Inc MA Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in American Express were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $100.54 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,115 shares of company stock worth $7,822,107. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.