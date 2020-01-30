Middleton & Co Inc MA Increases Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for approximately 1.3% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Fortive by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Fortive by 1,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $177,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.45. 35,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,279. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,342,698.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

