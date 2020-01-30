Middleton & Co Inc MA Purchases 2,744 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.0% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,523,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average is $85.83. The firm has a market cap of $219.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

