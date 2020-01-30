Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 12,799 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,862,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,770,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,636,520. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $297.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

