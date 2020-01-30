Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 60 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Conning Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 27,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000.

IWF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,365. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $138.79 and a 12 month high of $185.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average is $166.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

