Middleton & Co Inc MA Trims Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 31,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 24,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 155,280 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 41,804 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.75. 5,546,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,795,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

