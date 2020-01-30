Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.10.

MIST traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,690. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,951,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,563,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 692,771 shares of company stock worth $11,323,920 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $8,824,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,294,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

