Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Misonix from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Misonix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSON traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 135,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,198. The stock has a market cap of $282.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 0.40. Misonix has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSON. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Misonix by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Misonix during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Misonix during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Misonix during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Misonix by 17.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

