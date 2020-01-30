Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Mission Ready Solutions Inc (CVE:MRS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 63170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $15.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17.

About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides decontamination, cleaning, and repair services of protective services gear to defense, security, and protective services agencies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

