Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,710. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $16.61 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,105,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after buying an additional 4,199,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 158,448 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 675,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

The Fly

