Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $339.58

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $339.58 and traded as high as $364.99. Mitsui & Co Ltd shares last traded at $357.61, with a volume of 518 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.69. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co Ltd had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.95%.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses.

