MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-$1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.09 million.MKS Instruments also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.14-1.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.78.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.21. 819,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,691. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day moving average is $97.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.47. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $119.22.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

