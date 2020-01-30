Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Receives $9.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Dougherty & Co lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of MOD stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 248,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,400. The firm has a market cap of $375.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $16.67.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $33,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 244,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 5.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 12.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

