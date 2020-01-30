Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Receives $9.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Dougherty & Co lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Shares of MOD stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 248,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,400. The firm has a market cap of $375.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $16.67.
In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $33,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 244,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 5.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 12.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.
