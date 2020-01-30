Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,832,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,521,000 after purchasing an additional 393,356 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after buying an additional 348,651 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,988,000 after acquiring an additional 425,225 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 5,782,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,974,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,091,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,255,000 after acquiring an additional 149,093 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.05. 146,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Citigroup cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

