Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $13 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.6% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,882,000 after buying an additional 84,794 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $986,601,000 after buying an additional 79,288 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,116,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,412,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total transaction of $2,097,656.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,924,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,129,624,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,149 shares of company stock valued at $96,463,335. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

NYSE MA traded up $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $322.89. 276,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $323.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.94 and a 200-day moving average of $284.61. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $197.66 and a 12 month high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

