Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Prologis by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 402,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.04.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.86. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.05%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

