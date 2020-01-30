Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after buying an additional 626,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,630,000 after acquiring an additional 600,368 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,468.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 262,000 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 259,472 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 544,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,178,000 after acquiring an additional 242,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $135.72. The company had a trading volume of 103,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,564. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.