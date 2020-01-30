Monarch Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 359,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,609,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $273.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

