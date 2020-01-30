Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.275-1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.Monro also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. Monro has a 52 week low of $63.86 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.99.

MNRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.80.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $389,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

