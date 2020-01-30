Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 61,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 87,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.44. The company had a trading volume of 849,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,892. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $118.70 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.03.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

