Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 2,314 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 507,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Pfizer by 241.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,873 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 84.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,551 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $54,336,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Pfizer by 52.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,221,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,987 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.97. 12,782,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,469,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

