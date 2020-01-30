Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,807 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 81,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,029,000 after buying an additional 289,701 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3,491.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 84,419 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 296,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,153,486. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 160.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

