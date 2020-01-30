Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $5.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,154,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,946,912. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $522.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.10 and its 200 day moving average is $186.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TH Capital increased their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

