Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,065 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,908. The firm has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

