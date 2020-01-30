Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 81.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,337,000 after buying an additional 63,195 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,008,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.09.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $380.44. 581,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,612. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.29 and a 52 week high of $384.68. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

