Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.3% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.58. 3,999,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,587,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.30. The company has a market capitalization of $399.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

