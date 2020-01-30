Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 108,950 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,950 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

MDU traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $29.70. 315,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,765. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This is an increase from Mdu Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.14%.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.