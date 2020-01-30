Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 24,513 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,374 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 24,513 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

NYSE:FDX traded down $3.55 on Thursday, reaching $144.51. The stock had a trading volume of 189,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,925. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 687.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

