Morgan Stanley Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $150.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AXP. Cfra reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.04.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.39. 239,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,880. The company has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $100.54 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,107 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.